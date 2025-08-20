Large-scale felling of trees for Shillong ropeway project raises concerns

Shillong, Aug 20: The MDC of Laban-Mawprem, Ricky Shullai, on Tuesday met Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh and expressed serious concern over the large-scale felling of trees for the Shillong Ropeway project.

During the meeting, Shullai urged the Minister to conduct a joint inspection of the project site with all stakeholders, including the Dorbar Shnong and local organisations. Lyngdoh reportedly agreed to the proposal.

According to Shullai, not only have a significant number of trees already been felled, but the project also lies close to a catchment area, raising fresh environmental concerns.

The Shillong Ropeway project has already come under legal scrutiny, with some citizens filing a PIL in the High Court against the cutting of trees for its construction.