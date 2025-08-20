Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Saurabh-Suruchi bags 10m air pistol mixed team bronze at Asian Shooting Championships

By: Agencies

Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 20: The Indian duo of Saurabh Chaudhary and rising star Suruchi Inder Singh pocketed the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze after beating Chinese Taipei in the Asian Shooting Championships here on Wednesday.

Saurabh and Suruchi defeated the Taipei pair of Liu Heng-Yu and Hsieh Hsiang-Chen 17-9. Iran’s Haniyeh Rostamiyan and Vahid Golkhandan won the other bronze medal, beating Thuy Trang Nguyen and Cong Minh Lai of Vietnam. South Korea bagged the gold medal against China.

The Indians aggregated 578, with Suruchi scoring 292 and Saurabh regstering 286, in the qualification round to be placed fifth going into the eight-team medal round. With the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze, India’s total medal tally in the senior category at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025 climbs to four.

On Monday, Anmol Jain, Saurabh Chaudhary and Aditya Malra clinched silver in the men’s 10m air pistol team event. Double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker had won in the women’s 10m air pistol competition on Tuesday. Manu (583) also won a team bronze in women’s air pistol alongside reigning Asian Games champ Palak (573) and Suruchi Phogat (574), both of whom missed out on the individual final by three and two points, respectively.

Since Monday India has won an individual bronze and a team silver and a team bronze, in the 10m air pistol events across both the senior men and women categories. Overall, India has won six gold, five silver and three bronze medals from all competitions held so far.

The Indian senior shooting squad for the Asian competition comprises 35 members competing for medals in 15 events. A total of 129 Indian shooters are also competing in the junior events.

IANS

CCTV footage shows attacker surveyed Delhi CM’s Shalimar Bagh residence, probe reveals criminal past
69 killed after motorbike collides with mini-truck in Afghanistan
