Wednesday, August 20, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

69 killed after motorbike collides with mini-truck in Afghanistan

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Kabul, Aug 20: At least 64 commuters have been killed and three others sustained injuries in a deadly road mishap in western Afghanistan’s Herat province, head of the rescue department in the province, Abdul Zahir Noorzai, said Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night after a passenger bus collided with a motorbike and a mini-truck on a road linking the neighbouring Iran to Herat city in Afghanistan, Xinhua News Agency reported, quoting the official.

The majority of the victims, including women and children, were Afghan refugees who returned from Iran to settle in their homeland, Afghanistan, according to the official. In the meantime, another official, on the condition of anonymity, said that the passenger bus caught fire and many bodies could not be recognised.

The number of the victims, according to the official, could go up as the collection of information continues. Earlier this month, twin road accidents left seven commuters dead and injured another in northern Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, said a news release of the provincial police office.

In the first accident, which took place in Shahr-i-Bazarg district, five travellers lost their lives and another was badly injured, the news release said. In a similar accident, two commuters were killed after their car turned turtle in the neighbouring Raghistan district on the same day, it said.

In a similar incident on July 31, one person was killed and 14 others injured after their vehicle veered off the road and turned turtle in central Afghanistan’s Bamiyan province, the state-owned Bakhtar News Agency reported.
The mishap occurred in the Kotal Bukak area of Yakawlang district, where a mini-bus overturned due to a technical fault, killing one traveller on the spot and injuring 14 others, including women and children, Bakhtar quoted Mohammad Khawani Rasa, provincial police spokesman, as saying. According to Rasa, all the injured were transported to nearby health centres for treatment.

IANS

Previous article
Saurabh-Suruchi bags 10m air pistol mixed team bronze at Asian Shooting Championships
Next article
Shashi Tharoor does it yet again, ‘backs’ controversial bill over disqualification
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

21 Maoists surrender in Dantewada, boosting Chhattisgarh’s anti-Naxal push

Dantewada, Aug 20: In a significant breakthrough for Chhattisgarh’s anti-Naxal strategy, 21 Maoists, including 13 carrying cash rewards...
NATIONAL

Delhi CM assault: Attempt to murder case lodged against attacker Rajesh Khimji 

New Delhi, Aug 20: An attempt to murder case has been registered against 41-year-old Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai...
NATIONAL

HM Shah introduces landmark bill for removal of jailed PMs, CMs, Ministers in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three pivotal bills in the Lok Sabha on...
NATIONAL

Step to end democratic era of India forever: Mamata Banerjee on 130th Constitution Amendment bill

Kolkata, Aug 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre for bringing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

21 Maoists surrender in Dantewada, boosting Chhattisgarh’s anti-Naxal push

NATIONAL 0
Dantewada, Aug 20: In a significant breakthrough for Chhattisgarh’s...

Delhi CM assault: Attempt to murder case lodged against attacker Rajesh Khimji 

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20: An attempt to murder case...

HM Shah introduces landmark bill for removal of jailed PMs, CMs, Ministers in Lok Sabha

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...
Load more

Popular news

21 Maoists surrender in Dantewada, boosting Chhattisgarh’s anti-Naxal push

NATIONAL 0
Dantewada, Aug 20: In a significant breakthrough for Chhattisgarh’s...

Delhi CM assault: Attempt to murder case lodged against attacker Rajesh Khimji 

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20: An attempt to murder case...

HM Shah introduces landmark bill for removal of jailed PMs, CMs, Ministers in Lok Sabha

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge