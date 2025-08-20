Wednesday, August 20, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Shashi Tharoor does it yet again, ‘backs’ controversial bill over disqualification

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Aug 20: Shashi Tharoor, the Congress Working Committee member and senior party MP, has once again made a remark independent of his party line and this time on the controversial ‘disqualification’ bills.

The three bills provide for mandatory resignation or removal of the Prime Minister, chief ministers and ministers at the Centre and in states/UTs, if they have spent 30 consecutive days under arrest or detention, on an allegation of committing offences punishable with imprisonment extending to five years or more.

On Wednesday, soon after the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Tharoor told IANS, “I have not read the bill. My view is not the last word. But I will say that if somebody has made some mistakes, he should not be a minister. This is quite logical. If there is any thought behind it, I have no idea.”

He went on to add, “If somebody spends 30 days in jail, can he continue to be a minister? This is a matter of common sense… I don’t see anything wrong in this,” he said. Tharoor’s statement comes at a time when the Centre is planning to introduce three bills that provide for the disqualification of the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, and state Ministers if they remain in jail for a minimum of 30 days. While the INDIA bloc and other opposition parties staged strong protests, Tharoor broke ranks and said, “Let the Bill be discussed in detail by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)”, adding that scrutiny will clear doubts.

The opposition, however, maintained that the legislation was part of a larger agenda to destabilise state governments led by non-BJP parties. Leaders of the INDIA bloc said the move was aimed at silencing political opponents and undermining democratic institutions.

Due to noisy protests, the bills could not be taken up in the first half of the session. The controversial bill, piloted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, proposes that any elected leader, including the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, or Cabinet Ministers, who undergoes imprisonment for 30 consecutive days, will automatically lose office.

The government has indicated that after introduction, the bills are likely to be referred to a JPC for detailed examination. Earlier in the day, the INDIA bloc held a meeting and decided unanimously to oppose the legislation. Their protests inside both Houses centred not only on the new bills but also on alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, leading to repeated adjournments. Despite the uproar, the government signalled its determination to go ahead. IANS

