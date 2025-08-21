Thursday, August 21, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

ECI appoints observers for Vice Presidential election 2025

New Delhi, Aug 21: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday appointed two senior IAS officers as Observers for the upcoming Vice-Presidential Election 2025, scheduled to be held on September 9.

In a press note, the poll body said the appointments were made under the powers conferred by Article 324 of the Constitution to ensure the smooth conduct of the election process.

As per the schedule notified on August 7, the polling and counting of votes for the Vice-President’s post will take place on the same day — September 9 — within the premises of Parliament. The term of the current Vice-President is set to end shortly, necessitating the election.

The two officers named as Observers are- Sushil Kumar Lohani, IAS (Odisha cadre, 1995 batch), who is currently an additional Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The second bureaucrat is D. Anandan, IAS (Sikkim cadre, 2000 batch), serving as additional Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure.

In addition, the Commission has placed Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade, IAS (Assam-Meghalaya cadre, 2004 batch), Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development’s Department of Land Resources, on the reserve list.

The Observers will oversee all aspects of the election, including adherence to protocols, polling arrangements, and counting procedures. Their role is considered critical in maintaining transparency, impartiality, and fairness in the Vice-Presidential election, which is conducted by an Electoral College comprising members of both Houses of Parliament.

The appointment of Observers comes as political parties gear up for the contest. The ruling coalition and opposition parties have already announced their candidates. The Vice-President of India, the second-highest constitutional office in the country, also serves as the ex officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The election thus carries both constitutional and political significance.

IANS

