Thursday, August 21, 2025
NATIONAL

Satish Golcha, known for 1984 riots case probe, named new Delhi Police chief

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Aug 21: Satish Golcha, an IPS officer of the 1992 batch, was on Thursday named the new Delhi Police Commissioner, an announcement that comes a day after a security breach and assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta by a visitor at her public hearing.

Known as a no-nonsense and upright officer and recognised for his integrity and diligence, Golcha’s appointment to the top post follows a tenure as the Director General (Prisons) for the Delhi government.

With a reputation of possessing top administrative skills and professionalism, Golcha is known for leading the investigation in key cases, including the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Golcha is also famous for the investigations he led as Special CP (Intelligence) and Special CP (Law & Order), Delhi Police, Director General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh and during his stint in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Born on April 30, 1967, Golcha joined the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre of Indian Police Service on October 11, 1992. He played a key role in investigations into high-profile cases like the Ruchika Girhotra murder case of 1990, the North-East Delhi riots in 2020 and the Tihar Jail violence of April-May 2023.

An order on Golcha’s appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner, released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, said, “With the approval of the Competent Authority, Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT: 1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders.”

Whether it is combating gang violence inside prisons, supervising riot investigations, or steering sensitive criminal and communal cases, Golcha’s track record in policing makes him an ideal replacement for Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora who retired recently. At present, Golcha will take charge from Acting Police Commissioner S.B.K. Singh who was given additional charge as the city police chief from August 1. An officer of the 1988-batch, Singh was serving as Director General of Home Guards when he was given the additional charge as Delhi Police chief.

Golcha’s appointment to the top post comes close on the heels of the assault on Delhi CM Gupta on Wednesday by 41-year-old Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya from Rajkot in Gujarat. He allegedly slapped and pulled CM Gupta’s hair at her Civil Lines residence despite her being provided Z-plus security. He has since been arrested and remanded to five days of police custody.

IANS

Nandita Saikia murder case: Dhemaji court sentences convict to death
ECI appoints observers for Vice Presidential election 2025
