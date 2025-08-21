Thursday, August 21, 2025
MEGHALAYA

HYC sends back 35 people during anti-infiltration vigil in EJH

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Aug 20: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) East Jaintia Hills District, on Wednesday, announced the conclusion of their recent vigil and checking operation aimed at detecting illegal entrants in the state. During this operation, the organisation sent back around 35 individuals who attempted to enter Meghalaya without proper documents.
The checking operation culminated at Ratacherra Infiltration Check Gate, East Jaintia Hills, which had started on August 14.
According to the data collected by the group from the start of the operation until its end, the HYC were able to turn back a total of 183 outsiders who attempted to enter the state without valid documentation.

