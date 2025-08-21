BSF announces vacancies for ST candidates from Meghalaya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 20: Individuals belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category in Meghalaya have the opportunity to don the BSF uniform as the force has announced the launch of an open recruitment rally to fill 300 Constable (General Duty) vacancies, exclusively reserved for ST candidates from state.

Out of the total 300 vacancies, 191 posts are for male candidates and 34 posts for female candidates, besides 64 posts for male and 11 posts for female in border districts.

In a statement, the BSF urged aspiring candidates to read the consolidated advertisement (dated August 18, 2025) available on the official portals: www.bsf.gov.in, http://rectt.bsf.gov.in.

“The BSF calls upon all eligible ST youth of Meghalaya—both men and women—to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With courage and determination, you can shape not only your future but also contribute to the security and integrity of the nation,” it said.