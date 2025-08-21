Locals issue Hima ultimatum to revoke handover of land to BSF

“Syiems, in the past, fought to expand the boundaries of the Hima, but this Syiem is trying to sell the land for his own benefit”

MAWKYRWAT, Aug 20: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), South West Khasi Hills District, along with residents of Ranikor, has issued a one-week ultimatum to the Syiem (Chief) of Hima Maharam, Niandro Syiemiong, and the Executive Dorbar of Hima Maharam, demanding the withdrawal of a proposal to hand over about 70 acres of agricultural land near the Mula River, under Ranikor Civil Sub-Division, to the Border Security Force (BSF).

The decision was taken at a public meeting held on Wednesday in Photkroh village to protest the move. The meeting was attended by leaders of several pressure groups, including the Synjuk ki Seng Samla Shnong (SSSS), Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM), Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO), Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), as well as leaders of the Kur Syiemlieh Sawkpoh Youth Association (Syiemlieh Clan), Ranikor Area Farmers Association, Synjuk ki Khun ki Hajar ka Hima Maharam Dong Border, Myntris (headmen), and farmers from the area.

Speaking at the gathering, KSU South West Khasi Hills District president Forwardman Nongrem strongly condemned the Syiem and some Myntris of Hima Maharam for attempting to suppress the rights of local farmers whose livelihoods depend on the land. He demanded that the Syiem convene the Dorbar Hima within one week and withdraw the proposal, warning that failure to do so would invite stern action from the “children of the Hima.”

Nongrem also questioned the Syiem’s claim that Hima Maharam has no land left for its people to live on and cultivate, even as he prepares to hand over more than 70 acres to the BSF.

“In the past, Syiems fought to expand the boundaries of the Hima, but this Syiem is trying to sell the land for his own benefit. His talk of compensation is a joke — we cannot trade the future of the children of Hima Maharam for temporary money,” he said, adding that the KSU will never accept the excuses given by the Syiem.

He further alleged that the office of the Syiem at Photkroh, which should serve as a place of security and problem-solving for the people of Hima Maharam, has instead become a “factory” for making money for the Syiem and his close aides.

Nongrem warned that today’s meeting was only the beginning of a movement, and if the Syiem and his associates remain adamant, the Union and the people of Hima Maharam will launch stronger agitation.