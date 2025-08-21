Thursday, August 21, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Crackdown on drug peddlers: Govt detains five repeat offenders

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 20: The Meghalaya government has detained five major narcotics suppliers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PITNDPS).
Announcing this on Wednesday, Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh said the detention of these repeat offenders had been cleared by an Advisory Board.
The five detained individuals are Rintu G Saikia alias Pratap (35) of Nongrim Hills, Pynhoi Nongtdu alias Pun (35) of Nartiang, Hubert Lamphrang Paliar alias Lungrit (22) of Mawiong Pyndengrei, Marwill Nangbah alias Marwill (49) of Mookyndeng, Jowai, and Aisha Khatoon alias Pahari (50) of Lower Paltan Bazar.
Lyngdoh said the clearances for detention had been given since August last year. Under the PITNDPS Act, repeat offenders can be detained for up to one year. He added that their detention could be extended if they resumed illegal activities, warning that the Department would strike back firmly in such cases.
The government has also frozen the bank accounts of the detainees and their immediate family members, while vowing strict action against anyone who shelters or assists them.
Highlighting the government’s intensified crackdown on narcotics, Lyngdoh recalled a recent seizure of drugs worth Rs 4 crore in East Jaintia Hills district.
To recognise the efforts of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), the Minister said he would hand over cash incentives and certificates to the police personnel involved in the operation during a programme on Thursday.

Previous article
News Capsule
Next article
Locals issue Hima ultimatum to revoke handover of land to BSF
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Prompt payment promise for Home Guards on traffic duty

445 new recruits receive job letters at 1st Rozgar Mela of Civil Defence dept By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 20:...
MEGHALAYA

Local seasonal fruit ‘Sohiong’ sold by a vendor at Motphran

Local seasonal fruit ‘Sohiong’ sold by a vendor at Motphran on Wednesday. (ST)
MEGHALAYA

Call to make labour clearance certificate must for non-Khasis

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 20: The Synjuk ki Sengbhalang of Sohra Region (SKSSR)—a conglomeration of several pressure groups—has...
MEGHALAYA

Call to assess felling of trees for ropeway project in city

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 20: Laban-Mawprem MDC Ricky Shullai has petitioned Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh seeking a joint...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Prompt payment promise for Home Guards on traffic duty

MEGHALAYA 0
445 new recruits receive job letters at 1st Rozgar...

Local seasonal fruit ‘Sohiong’ sold by a vendor at Motphran

MEGHALAYA 0
Local seasonal fruit ‘Sohiong’ sold by a vendor at...

Call to make labour clearance certificate must for non-Khasis

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 20: The Synjuk ki Sengbhalang...
Load more

Popular news

Prompt payment promise for Home Guards on traffic duty

MEGHALAYA 0
445 new recruits receive job letters at 1st Rozgar...

Local seasonal fruit ‘Sohiong’ sold by a vendor at Motphran

MEGHALAYA 0
Local seasonal fruit ‘Sohiong’ sold by a vendor at...

Call to make labour clearance certificate must for non-Khasis

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 20: The Synjuk ki Sengbhalang...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge