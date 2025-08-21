Crackdown on drug peddlers: Govt detains five repeat offenders

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 20: The Meghalaya government has detained five major narcotics suppliers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PITNDPS).

Announcing this on Wednesday, Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh said the detention of these repeat offenders had been cleared by an Advisory Board.

The five detained individuals are Rintu G Saikia alias Pratap (35) of Nongrim Hills, Pynhoi Nongtdu alias Pun (35) of Nartiang, Hubert Lamphrang Paliar alias Lungrit (22) of Mawiong Pyndengrei, Marwill Nangbah alias Marwill (49) of Mookyndeng, Jowai, and Aisha Khatoon alias Pahari (50) of Lower Paltan Bazar.

Lyngdoh said the clearances for detention had been given since August last year. Under the PITNDPS Act, repeat offenders can be detained for up to one year. He added that their detention could be extended if they resumed illegal activities, warning that the Department would strike back firmly in such cases.

The government has also frozen the bank accounts of the detainees and their immediate family members, while vowing strict action against anyone who shelters or assists them.

Highlighting the government’s intensified crackdown on narcotics, Lyngdoh recalled a recent seizure of drugs worth Rs 4 crore in East Jaintia Hills district.

To recognise the efforts of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), the Minister said he would hand over cash incentives and certificates to the police personnel involved in the operation during a programme on Thursday.