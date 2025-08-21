News Capsule

Conference

Vidya Bharati, one of India’s largest educational organisations dedicated to values-based education and social transformation, is set to organise the ‘Saptashakti Sangam’ in Meghalaya. To prepare for this important initiative, a one-day workshop was organised by the Meghalaya Shiksha Samiti at Shri Kanchi Kamakoti Vidya Bharati Vidyalaya, Shillong. The workshop was attended by Dr Bably Choudhury, National Joint Secretary, Vidya Bharati, and Dr Milan Rani Jamatia, North East Zonal Convener, Saptashakti Sangam, who shared the detailed framework and objectives of the Sangam. During the session, Sumitra Lalu was appointed as the Convener of the Meghalaya State Organizing Committee. It was also announced that the Saptashakti Sangam programmes will be held across 10 Vidya Bharati schools in Meghalaya.

Unclaimed body

An unknown male patient, aged 51 years, was brought dead by a 108 Ambulance from Cantonment area at the Emergency and Casualty section of Shillong Civil Hospital around 2 PM on August 11. In this regard, the Additional Director of Health Services, Civil Hospital, Shillong, has asked all concerned persons including relatives to identify and collect the body from the hospital morgue within three days.