BTR elections: UPPL announces first list of 18 candidates

Guwahati, Aug. 22: The Pramod Boro-led United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has announced the party’s first list of 18 candidates for the fifth Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) general elections, which are scheduled to be held by the end of next month.

Among the senior leaders in the candidates’ list include Kokrajhar East MLA Lawrence Islary (Salakati); Tamulpur MLA Jolen Daimary (Darangajuli); UPPL general secretary Raju Kumar Narzary (Sorabil); former Assam minister Chandan Brahma (Kajalgaon); and sitting BTC executive members Nilut Swargiary (Rowta); Wilson Hasda (Srirampur); Ranjit Basumatary (Baokhunguri); Saikhong Basumatary (Chirang) and Dhananjay Basumatary (Manas Serfang).

The list also features Saranjit Basumatary (Jamduar), Mantu Baro (Koklabari), Rakesh Brahma (Mushalpur), Kati Ram Baro (Baganpara), Rabin Bala Biswas (Nagrijuli), Pradip Narzary (Shuklai Serfang), and Rujugwra Mushahary (Dhwnshri); Afjal Hoque Sarkar (Fakiragram) and Rabiram Brahma (Banargaon).

Party sources informed that more names would be announced in the coming days as part of the second list of candidates.

UPPL, it may be noted, will contest the BTR elections independently in all the 40 constituencies.

Earlier this month, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) had announced the first list of candidates for 22 constituencies. BPF president Hagrama Mohilary has decided to contest from Debargaon constituency while the remaining candidates comprise a mix of experienced and emerging politicians.

Notably BPF, which had once dominated the Bodoland Territorial Council, is eyeing a strong comeback in the upcoming polls. In the 2020 BTC elections, BPF had emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, even as UPPL, which won 12 seats, BJP (nine seats) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) which won one seat, had joined hands to form the council.

On the other hand, BJP, which has engaged in meticulous planning and consultations with coordinators from every BTC council constituency, has already sounded the poll bugle, with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing multiple rallies in Bodoland Territorial Region.

The ruling party in the state, however, has decided not to partner with ally, UPPL, in the BTR elections.