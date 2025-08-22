Saturday, August 23, 2025
Hawkers relocation will be carried out with empathy: Ampareen Lyngdoh

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 22: Following the Government’s announcement to relocate hawkers from Laitumkhrah, Cabinet Minister and local MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh today assured that the process will be carried out with utmost sensitivity.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Lyngdoh stressed that the Government will not indulge in “any drama” while addressing the concerns of street vendors. “We are dealing with human lives, and therefore, the Government will approach the issue with the greatest degree of sympathy,” she said.

The Minister, however, refrained from going into details, saying the matter remains at a preliminary stage. She underlined that the Government is working sincerely to ensure a proper relocation plan is put in place.

After the successful relocation of hawkers from Police Bazar, the Government has now committed to extend the move to Laitumkhrah, Civil Hospital, and Motphran areas by November this year.

