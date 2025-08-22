EKH DC to submit report on status of Mahadev Khola land to state govt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 21: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Rosetta M. Kurbah, will submit a report to the state government to clarify whether Mahadev Khola is on revenue land, forest land, or private land.

The decision followed a meeting convened by her with members of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), temple priests of Mahadev Khola, and representatives of the Dorbar Shnong Lawsohtun.

The Deputy Commissioner said she needed to refer the matter to the government since her office has no authority to decide the matter.

An official said that only the government can determine the land’s official classification and permissible use.

The KSU reiterated that it is not opposed to the temple, as its point of contention lies in whether residential and commercial establishments can be permitted on land originally allotted for a temple. Records dating back to 1923 show that the British administration had granted the land specifically for the establishment of the temple to facilitate Hindu rituals.

However, during the meeting, it was revealed that 13 families, comprising 64 individuals, are currently residing within the premises.

It was also noted that no permission had been obtained from the competent authorities for non-temple construction at Mahadev Khola.

The priests admitted they were unaware that trading licenses needed to be obtained from the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) for starting any commercial businesses at Mahadev Khola.

KSU Laban Circle president Reuben Najiar emphasised that the union has no objection to the presence of the temple but wants the illegal settlers evicted.

“The land was granted by the British government for the temple, not for private occupation,” he told reporters, opposing any move to convert the land into the personal property of the priests.

Najiar asked how the land could be considered private when it was never allotted as a lease or gift deed.

He added that according to the Deputy Commissioner, if the land had been allotted on lease, records of tax payments should exist, but none were found.

Najiar quoted the priests as saying that the 64 individuals residing at Mahadev Khola are descendants of successive temple priests.

He, however, challenged the legality of their stay, warning that allowing them to remain would eventually turn the land into a permanent settlement.

The KSU also raised doubts about the Forest Department’s position, questioning how it could disown the land despite collecting taxes and granting permissions in the past.

Referring to the union’s eviction drives in 2022-23, Najiar pointed out that individuals from Assam and other states without valid documents had occupied the temple land.

The KSU demanded that the land be preserved exclusively for temple purposes and that no further structures be allowed until the government decides otherwise.

Earlier, the KSU had flagged the existence of more than 30 illegal structures inside the temple complex—far beyond the scope of the original 1923 grant, which permitted only the temple.

The student body sought to know how the residents of the area managed to obtain ration cards and voter IDs despite the land not falling under any recognised local council.