Night curfew along Indo-Bangla border

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 21: In view of the situation in Bangladesh and the likelihood of cross-border movement of unwanted elements, East Khasi Hills District Magistrate RM Kurbah has imposed night curfew under Section 163 BNSS from 8 pm to 6 am within a one-kilometre radius from the Zero Line along the Indo-Bangladesh border for a period of two months.

The order prohibits movement of people with the intention to cross the international boundary with Bangladesh, unauthorised procession or unlawful assembly of five or more persons, and carrying arms or other weapons.