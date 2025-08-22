Saturday, August 23, 2025
First ever jetski bike launched in South West Garo Hills

Ampati, Aug 22: In an attempt to promote tourism with attractive facilities for the people of Garo Hills, the MLA of Mahendraganj constituency Sanjay A Sangma on Thursday brought a Jetski Model Sea-Doo Spark and launched it in his private pond at Kalaichar, Boldamgre in South West Garo Hills district.

The launch of a jetski bike is expected to boost the tourism sector in a remote area where people can get to see and enjoy such a facility in their own backyard.

Marine jetski technician Johnson Victor from the Navnit Marine Company, Mumbai, displayed his exceptional skills as the people who gathered there watched with excitement and wonder.

The MLA also tried his skills on the watercraft going full throttle, who was later joined by the District School Education Officer, Emphul Ch Marak.

However, since the pond is still under construction and not fully developed, the watercraft would not be launched for commercial purpose. But at a later stage, watersports enthusiasts and visitors would be given the opportunity to enjoy the thrill of riding the jetski bike along with other facilities.

