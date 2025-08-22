Saturday, August 23, 2025
SBI organises financial inclusion saturation campaign at Nongpoh

By: From Our Correspondent

Nongpoh, Aug 22: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday organised a Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign at the District Library Hall, Nongpoh, with the aim of achieving 100 per cent coverage under key government-backed financial inclusion schemes. The campaign, launched across the country on July 1, 2025, will run until September 30, 2025.

The programme was attended by Abhilash Baranwal, Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi, as the chief guest. Also present were Prabhas Bose, Chief General Manager of SBI’s North East Circle, and Amaresh Kumar Jha, General Manager of the bank’s NW-2 NE Circle, along with local residents, bank staff, and district officials.

As part of its community initiatives, SBI presented a CSR cheque of ₹25 lakh for the provision of 420 benches in public institutions. The bank also distributed sanction letters to selected pineapple farmers and members of Self Help Groups (SHGs). In addition, a financial literacy session was conducted to raise awareness about banking facilities and financial services.

The Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign is part of a nationwide government initiative to ensure universal access to schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and the Atal Pension Yojana. The drive is particularly focused on extending banking, insurance, and pension services to people in rural and remote areas.

