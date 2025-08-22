Mukul wants central agencies to probe Rs 500-cr GST fraud

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 21: Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma has called for central agencies to take decisive action against the Rs 500-crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud discovered in connection with illegal coke plants in Meghalaya.

He emphasised that such large-scale irregularities have wider security implications for the region.

Sangma expressed disappointment at the delayed and reactive approach of enforcement agencies, stating that there had been little visible follow-up.

He pointed out that such illegalities must be dealt with responsibly and that the loss to the state’s revenue is not just a loss to the state’s revenue but also a lesson given the kind of cartel operating in the region.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Guwahati unit, recently unearthed a pan-India fake billing racket pegged at nearly Rs 500 crore, related to illegal coke plants operating in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh and arrested four persons in this connection.

Sangma alleged that Benami transactions, rampant illegal mining, and organised cartels pointed to the patronage of people in authority.

He warned that illegal coal mining and transportation have long been easy sources of funds for militant and terrorist organisations, and that the Centre must ensure justice is done by taking appropriate action.