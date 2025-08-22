Friday, August 22, 2025
MEGHALAYA

‘Unfenced border helped B’deshis sneak into Meghalaya’

By: Agencies

Shillong, Aug 21: The Bangladeshi people who had sneaked into India and attempted to rob and abduct a villager in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills earlier this month took advantage of unfenced stretches of the international border, officials said on Thursday.
Meghalaya and Bangladesh share a 444 km-long border, around 20 per cent of which is unfenced due to various reasons.
After the intrusion by Bangladeshis on August 8, the state government sent a three-member panel to the affected area. It comprises Vice Chairman of the Border Area Development Committee Kitborlang Nongrem, former MLA Himalaya M. Shangpliang and Mendipathar legislator Marthon J. Sangma.
During the committee members’ visit to Khonjoy, Rongdanggai and Maheshkhola villages, locals complained to them that intruders were exploiting hidden tracks and porous stretches of the border to cross over.
“Though BSF outposts exist, several portions of the border remain unguarded due to hilly terrain and lack of fencing, which the intruders have exploited,” Sangma said after the visit.
Shangpliang added that villagers identified clandestine entry routes around Maheshkhola and urged the authorities to secure them, warning that such infiltration poses a “serious threat” to border residents, particularly women and children.
The delegation will submit a detailed report to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for further action, officials said.
On August 8, at least eight armed intruders crossed over near Rongdangai village in the Bagli sector, where they stabbed and injured a civilian, vandalised property and tried to kidnap a villager.
A massive joint operation by the BSF, Meghalaya Police and Village Defence Parties over the next three days led to the arrest of four suspects, while two others were caught later. One intruder, identified as Akram of Sherpur in Bangladesh, died during treatment after being captured by villagers.
Security forces also recovered a Bangladesh Police identity card, wireless sets, handcuffs, wire cutters and Bangladeshi currency notes from the arrested men. (PTI)

