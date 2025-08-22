Need better healthcare system to tackle drug abuse: Ampareen

Shillong, Aug 22 : Amid growing concerns over the rising challenges of drug abuse in Shillong, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Friday admitted that the State’s healthcare system is still ill-equipped to handle the complexities of treating drug addicts.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh termed the situation “alarming” and stressed that the Government is working towards creating proper healthcare facilities to address the crisis. She was referring to a recent incident in Jaiaw, where a young girl was allegedly injected with drugs by miscreants.

“The Government is closely examining the exposure of the injection that was administered to the girl. Incidents like these highlight the urgent need to strengthen our response mechanism,” Lyngdoh said.

Highlighting the state’s DREAM Mission (Drug Reduction, Elimination, and Action Mission), the Health Minister said it provides a crucial platform for Meghalaya to intensify its fight against drug abuse.

“This is a great opportunity for us to take the war on drugs head-on,” she added.