Two, including toddler, die in WJH after truck topples over van

JOWAI, Aug 21: A two-year-old child and a van driver were killed in a road mishap at Mukhla village near Thadlaskein in West Jaintia Hills at around 11:30 am on Thursday.

The incident occurred when a truck (UP76 T 1960) toppled over a van (ML04 E 0731) and also hit a female pedestrian Sooki Sari, a resident of Ladmukhla village, who was carrying her child on her back.

The toddler, Hawasan Sari (2), sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to Dr. Norman Tunnel Hospital, Jowai, where he was declared brought dead.

The driver van, Convince Susngi, a resident of Nangbah village, was shifted to Jowai Civil Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the attending Medical Officer.

After completion of the inquest and post-mortem examination at Jowai Civil Hospital, the body of the two-year-old child was handed over to the relatives.

The inquest and post-mortem examination of the van driver’s body will be conducted on Friday.