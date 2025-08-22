Honeymoon murder: Police to file charge sheet by Aug-end

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 21: Meghalaya Police will file its charge sheet against Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha and five others involved in the brutal murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi by the end of August.

All the accused persons, who are in custody, were produced before the court on August 14 and the Investigation Officer had prayed for further remand which was granted by the court.

Additional Public Prosecutor Tushar Chandra on Thursday said that the Investigation Officer will file the charge sheet by the end of August.

Informing that the investigation into the infamous murder of Raja in Sohra on May 23 is almost over, he said the accused persons will be produced before the court again on either August 27 or 28.

Apart from Sonam and Raj Kushwaha, police have also arrested three others henchmen—Anand Singh Kurmi, Akash Rajput, and Vishal Singh Chauhan—for the murder.

Two other co-accused including property dealer Silome James and security guard Balbir Ahirwar have been released on bail.