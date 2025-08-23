Saturday, August 23, 2025
Saira Banu joins X, marking her debut on her 81st birthday

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Aug 23: Veteran actress Saira Banu, who is celebrating her 81st birthday on Saturday, has made her X, formerly Twitter debut. The actress took to her X on Saturday on the occasion of her birthday, and shared two images of herself with her late husband Dilip Kumar.

She wrote, “Today, as I step into another year, I wish to be here with all of you, to talk about Life, to relive Memories and everything that keeps Dilip Sahib close to our hearts”.

Earlier in the day, Saira looked back at her past birthday celebrations, and reflected on the meaning of her special day. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her past birthday celebrations. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she took a stroll down the memory lane with occasional pit stops.

She wrote, “There are certain days in one’s life that do not merely exist but rather stand as reflections of all that has been given to us. My birthday has always been such a day, not a moment for revelry alone, but it touches every thought and being that has shaped me into the person I am today. I think often of my grandmother, Shamshad Waheed Khan, whose strength and wisdom were the earliest pillars of my childhood; of my mother, Pari Chehra Naseem Banuji, whose grace and warmth lent colour to my world; and of my elder brother, Sultan, whose guidance has remained a steady hand through every season”.

She further mentioned that the love of her special ones in its constantness, is the true wealth that she has carried across years. Yet life, in its true sense, had one more extraordinary gift awaiting her. “What began as admiration for an artist admired from afar was, by the tender hand of destiny, transformed into a companionship most rare. The decision to make my home near his was at the time but a matter of circumstance; little did I suspect it to be providence, gently steering my heart toward him”, she added.

IANS

Trade talks on with US but interest of farmers and small producers our priority: EAM Jaishankar
When it comes to our strategic autonomy, govt’s stand is clear: EAM Jaishankar
