Trade talks on with US but interest of farmers and small producers our priority: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Aug 23: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that the India-US trade negotiations are still underway but “we have some red lines”, as the country stared at steep 50 per cent tariffs from August 27.

Speaking at the ‘Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025’ here, EAM Jaishankar shared that negotiations with the US are underway. “What we are concerned about is that the red lines are primarily the interests of our farmers and, to some extent, of our small producers. We, as a government, are committed to defending the interests of our farmers and our small producers. We are very determined on that. That’s not something that we can compromise on,” the EAM told the gathering.

The EAM further said that US President Donald Trump’s way of dealing with the world, even dealing with his own country, “is a very major departure from the traditional orthodox manner of doing so”.

Earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said at the same event that the government’s approach in trade negotiations for free trade agreements with other countries will be guided by national interest and the priorities of Indian industry.

“I’ve always held a very clear vision. When we do trade deals, I have to protect national interests. We usually now work with different countries with the pre-understanding, before even getting into negotiations: you respect my sensitivities, I respect your sensitivities. There are areas of concern in every country in the world,” the Commerce Minister said at the event on Friday.

He further stated that India is engaging regularly with the European Union and fast-tracking discussions on three to four more trade agreements. “The EU also has certain areas which are very sensitive to them. We respect that. As they respect ours. And, therefore, I think it will not be difficult to come to terms on the trade front,” the minister added.

The minister said that India’s relations with the US are “very consequential” and India has resilience, strength, and is full of possibilities as the world’s fastest-growing economy.

Indian Army joins rescue ops following cloudburst in U’khand’s Chamoli
Saira Banu joins X, marking her debut on her 81st birthday
