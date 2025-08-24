Sunday, August 24, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Army Chief embarks on official visit to Algeria to boost defence ties

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 24: In a significant step toward strengthening India’s defence and strategic relations with North Africa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi has embarked on a four-day official visit to Algeria from August 25 to 28, the Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday.

This visit comes soon after the recent visits by the President of India and the Chief of Defence Staff, underlining the importance accorded to strengthening India-Algeria relations.

“The visit aims to reinforce defence and security engagement between India and Algeria, with a focus on bolstering Army-to-Army cooperation, sharing perspectives on regional and global security challenges, and exploring avenues for defence industrial collaboration,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

During his visit, General Dwivedi will hold meetings with top Algerian defence officials, including General Said Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence &amp; Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army; Lieutenant General Mostefa Smaali, Commander of Land Forces; and Dr Swati Kulkarni, the Indian Ambassador to Algeria.

He will also visit several key military institutions, including the School of Command and Major Staff in Tamentfoust and the Cherchell Military Academy, one of Algeria’s premier training establishments. A ceremonial tribute will be paid at the iconic Martyrs Memorial, commemorating Algeria’s struggle for independence.

The visit builds on the momentum generated by the recent Defence Seminar held in Algiers from July 30 to August 1, 2025, where Indian defence industries showcased their technological capabilities and explored opportunities for collaboration in defence manufacturing and technology transfer.

The Ministry noted that the COAS’s visit is expected to “further deepen the historic ties between the two nations and provide impetus to advancing shared security interests, regional stability and defence cooperation.”

As India continues to expand its strategic footprint across Africa, this high-level military engagement with Algeria is seen as a critical move to strengthen India’s partnerships in the region, especially in light of emerging security dynamics and the need for multilateral defence collaboration.

–IANS

Previous article
Amit Shah inaugurates Speakers’ Conference, says Vitthalbhai Patel laid foundation of legislative traditions
Next article
May we always walk on path of wisdom shown by Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji: PM Modi
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Gaganyaan Mission new chapter in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Aug 24 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the Gaganyaan Mission is not only...
NATIONAL

Preventing House from functioning for personal political gain not productive, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, Aug 24 :Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged political parties to put aside their...
NATIONAL

May we always walk on path of wisdom shown by Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) On the sacred occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib...
NATIONAL

Amit Shah inaugurates Speakers’ Conference, says Vitthalbhai Patel laid foundation of legislative traditions

New Delhi, Aug 24 :Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the All India Speakers' Conference 2025 -- the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gaganyaan Mission new chapter in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says Rajnath Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...

Preventing House from functioning for personal political gain not productive, says Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 :Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

May we always walk on path of wisdom shown by Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) On the sacred occasion...
Load more

Popular news

Gaganyaan Mission new chapter in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says Rajnath Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...

Preventing House from functioning for personal political gain not productive, says Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 :Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

May we always walk on path of wisdom shown by Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) On the sacred occasion...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge