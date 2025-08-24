Sunday, August 24, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Amit Shah inaugurates Speakers’ Conference, says Vitthalbhai Patel laid foundation of legislative traditions

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 24 :Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the All India Speakers’ Conference 2025 — the two-day national event marking a historic moment commemorating the centenary of Veer Vitthalbhai Patel’s election as the first Indian Speaker of a legislative body.

The event was held at the Delhi Assembly, where the Home Minister hailed Veer Vitthalbhai Patel for laying the foundation of the democracy based on Indian values.

Organised under the leadership of Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the conference witnessed participation from Speakers and Deputy Speakers of State Legislative Assemblies across India, as well as Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of Legislative Councils from across several states of the nation.

Additionally, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Parvesh Verma also attended the event.

The Home Minister also released a special commemorative postage stamp in honour of Vitthalbhai Patel.

Addressing the gathering, HM Shah said, “Veer Vitthalbhai Patel’s election as the first Indian Speaker of a legislative body kick-started our legislative history. Today, all the Speakers and Deputy Speakers of State Legislative Assemblies across India, as well as Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of Legislative Councils, are present here, making it a historic event.”

“It is a matter of pride for us that today we have gathered here on the centenary of Veer Vitthalbhai Patel’s election as the first Indian Speaker of a legislative body. We should remember that in this House, several senior revolutionaries of India’s freedom struggle have been members of this House and contributed towards it,” he said.

The Home Minister recalled the terms of the Mahamana Malviya, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Lala Lajpat Rai, Deshbandu Chiranjandas, who he said, “presented the hopes of the people for the nation in front of the House.”

Praising Vitthalbhai Patel, HM Shah said, “Gujarat gave us two such brothers, one Sardar Patel worked day and night shoulder to shoulder with Gandhiji in the freedom movement, and the other brother Vithalbhai Patel laid the foundation of India’s legislative traditions and worked to create today’s democracy. He laid a foundation to run the democracy based on Indian values.”

Additionally, HM Shah inaugurated a unique exhibition showcasing the 100+ year journey of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, formerly the seat of the Imperial Legislative Council, which later became the Central Legislative Assembly and eventually evolved into the first Parliament of India.

He also urged the attendees to organise an exhibition based on Vitthalbhai Patel’s life journey, which would inspire the youth about the works that the first Indian Speaker of the legislative body carried out.

The event aims to foster dialogue and collaboration on legislative practices, democratic values, and parliamentary procedures.

The conference focuses on key themes such as the strengthening of democratic institutions, the role of legislative bodies in a federal structure, and the legacy of parliamentary pioneers like Vitthalbhai Patel.

Focusing on digital innovations, including AI-enabled tools, the conference aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness in lawmaking.

–IANS

Previous article
Cong leader joins Kerala Oppn in mounting pressure on Rahul Mamkootathil to resign
Next article
Army Chief embarks on official visit to Algeria to boost defence ties
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Gaganyaan Mission new chapter in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Aug 24 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the Gaganyaan Mission is not only...
NATIONAL

Preventing House from functioning for personal political gain not productive, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, Aug 24 :Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged political parties to put aside their...
NATIONAL

May we always walk on path of wisdom shown by Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) On the sacred occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib...
NATIONAL

Army Chief embarks on official visit to Algeria to boost defence ties

New Delhi, Aug 24: In a significant step toward strengthening India’s defence and strategic relations with North Africa,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gaganyaan Mission new chapter in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says Rajnath Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...

Preventing House from functioning for personal political gain not productive, says Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 :Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

May we always walk on path of wisdom shown by Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) On the sacred occasion...
Load more

Popular news

Gaganyaan Mission new chapter in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says Rajnath Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...

Preventing House from functioning for personal political gain not productive, says Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 :Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

May we always walk on path of wisdom shown by Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) On the sacred occasion...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge