Cong leader joins Kerala Oppn in mounting pressure on Rahul Mamkootathil to resign

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 24: In a major escalation of the crisis within the Kerala unit of Congress, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala has come out strongly against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, demanding his immediate resignation.

This follows Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan’s earlier call for Rahul to step down, intensifying the pressure on the embattled legislator.

The controversy began after serious allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Mamkootathil, with a young woman accusing him of inappropriate behaviour. Though no formal police complaint has been lodged so far, the charge has sparked widespread outrage within the party and among the public.

Several leaders fear that shielding him on technical grounds would severely damage Congress’ image, particularly ahead of the upcoming elections.

According to party sources, Chennithala has conveyed to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph that Mamkootathil should not continue as MLA even for a single day longer.

He is reported to have held detailed discussions with Satheesan and other senior leaders, firmly stating that the controversy surrounding Mamkootathil poses a serious threat to the party’s credibility.

Chennithala is believed to have warned the leadership that delaying action or citing the absence of a formal complaint would backfire.

He also cautioned that more allegations could surface against Mamkootathil in the coming days, compounding the damage if the party fails to act decisively.

From the beginning of the row, Chennithala has taken a hard line, urging the leadership not to adopt a wait-and-see approach. He has already suggested that Mamkootathil either resign on his own or face expulsion.

With both Satheesan and Chennithala publicly demanding his ouster, Mamkootathil now finds himself almost completely isolated within the Congress ranks.

Apart from Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil, very few leaders have come forward in his support.

Adding to the pressure, senior Congress woman leader and former MLA Shanimol Usman also called for Mamkootathil’s resignation and urged him to step away from public life altogether.

With more leaders echoing similar sentiments, insiders believe the party’s central leadership may soon be forced to act, bringing Mamkootathil’s political career to an uncertain crossroads.

–IANS