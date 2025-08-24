Sunday, August 24, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

HM Amit Shah to inaugurate All India Speakers’ Conference 2025 today at Delhi Assembly

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 24 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the first-ever All India Speakers’ Conference 2025 at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Sunday.

The two-day national event marks a historic moment as it commemorates the centenary of Veer Vitthalbhai Patel’s election as the first Indian Speaker of a legislative body.

Organised under the leadership of Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the conference will witness participation from Speakers and Deputy Speakers of State Legislative Assemblies across India, as well as Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of Legislative Councils from six states.

The event aims to foster dialogue and collaboration on legislative practices, democratic values, and parliamentary procedures.

The inaugural session will be addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah, who will also release a special commemorative postage stamp in honour of Vitthalbhai Patel.

Additionally, Shah will inaugurate a unique exhibition showcasing the 100+ year journey of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, formerly the seat of the Imperial Legislative Council, which later became the Central Legislative Assembly and eventually evolved into the first Parliament of India.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will attend the ceremony as Chief Guests, highlighting the collaborative significance of this national-level gathering.

Several prominent leaders and former parliamentary dignitaries will deliver keynote addresses. Notable among them are Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kiren Rijiju, and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

The conference will focus on key themes such as the strengthening of democratic institutions, the role of legislative bodies in a federal structure, and the legacy of parliamentary pioneers like Vitthalbhai Patel.

Focusing on digital innovations, including AI-enabled tools, the conference aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness in lawmaking.

–IANS

Previous article
J&K govt takes over schools linked to banned JeI amid criticism
Next article
Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka arrives in New Delhi for first official visit
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Road caves in near National Law University in Delhi’s Dwarka

New Delhi, Aug 24 : A road near the National Law University in Dwarka, New Delhi, caved in...
NATIONAL

India successfully tests indigenous Integrated Air Defence Weapon System off Odisha coast

New Delhi, Aug 24:The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out the maiden flight tests...
NATIONAL

Suspicious balloon with Pakistani markings found in J&K’s Jammu

Jammu, Aug 24 : A suspicious aeroplane-shaped balloon with Pakistan International Airlines' logo on it was found on...
NATIONAL

BJP remembers Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary, hails his sharp intellect, legacy

New Delhi, Aug 24 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Union...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Road caves in near National Law University in Delhi’s Dwarka

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 : A road near the...

India successfully tests indigenous Integrated Air Defence Weapon System off Odisha coast

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24:The Defence Research and Development Organisation...

Suspicious balloon with Pakistani markings found in J&K’s Jammu

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Aug 24 : A suspicious aeroplane-shaped balloon with...
Load more

Popular news

Road caves in near National Law University in Delhi’s Dwarka

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 : A road near the...

India successfully tests indigenous Integrated Air Defence Weapon System off Odisha coast

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24:The Defence Research and Development Organisation...

Suspicious balloon with Pakistani markings found in J&K’s Jammu

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Aug 24 : A suspicious aeroplane-shaped balloon with...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge