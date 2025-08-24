Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka arrives in New Delhi for first official visit

New Delhi, Aug 24: Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, arrived at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi on Sunday, marking the beginning of his first official three-day visit to India.

Prime Minister Rabuka was welcomed by Sukanta Majumdar, the Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the Eastern Region.

The Fijian Prime Minister is accompanied by his spouse Sulueti Rabuka. The delegation include Minister of Health and Medical Services, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and senior officials.

Taking to the social media platform X, India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the news of PM Rabuka’s arrival, posting: “Warm welcome to PM Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji @slrabuka as he arrives in New Delhi on his first visit. PM Rabuka was received by MoS Education & DoNER @DrSukantaBJP at the airport. The visit will further deepen – partnership across diverse sectors.”

During his visit to New Delhi, the Fiji Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

The visit comes just weeks after India and Fiji held the 6th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Suva, Fiji, in July 2025.

The consultations provided a comprehensive platform for both nations to review and expand cooperation in key areas including health, education, capacity building, trade and investment, agriculture, renewable energy, climate change, and cultural exchanges.

The Indian delegation at the FOC was led by Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South), Ministry of External Affairs, while Raijeli Taga, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, represented the Fijian side.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and maintaining regular high-level political engagements.

In its official statement, the MEA said, “The FOC provided an opportunity to review and discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations… in order to deepen and diversify the India-Fiji partnership.”

The next round of the Foreign Office Consultations is scheduled to be held in New Delhi in 2026, at a mutually convenient time.

–IANS