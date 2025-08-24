Sunday, August 24, 2025
NATIONAL

No funds available, TN’s Thuraimangalam Lake restoration gets delayed

By: Agencies

Date:

Chennai, Aug 24 : The ambitious project to restore and transform the Thuraimangalam lake in Tamil Nadu into both an irrigation source and a tourist attraction has come to a standstill, leaving residents frustrated.

Despite being launched with much fanfare in March 2024, the work has seen little progress in nearly a year. The 150-acre lake, located near the Three-Junction Road along the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, was once a vital water source for surrounding villages.

Fed by the Vellanthangi Amma lake, its surplus waters would flow into the smaller Thuraimangalam lake. Over the years, however, lack of maintenance, encroachments, and rampant growth of seemai karuvelam (Prosopis) choked its natural flow, reducing it to a neglected waterbody.

Acting on repeated petitions from locals and activists, then District Collector K. Karpagam initiated a Rs 98-lakh restoration plan.

The proposal included clearing encroachments, strengthening bunds, and creating amenities such as a walkway and boating to boost tourism. Initial works, such as bund strengthening and partial walkway laying, began under the Water Resources Department (WRD). However, after Collector Karpagam’s transfer in July 2024, progress slowed and eventually stopped by October.

“The lake once looked like a river and supported our lives. Its restoration gave us hope, but the stoppage has disappointed the whole community,” said activist S. Ragavan.

He added that the return of seemai karuvelam is worsening the lake’s condition.

Officials say the project got stalled due to inadequate funds.

A WRD official noted, “The contractor withdrew as the sanctioned amount was not fully released. At least Rs three crore is needed to finish the walkway alone. We plan to raise the matter with the present District Collector.”

Residents, meanwhile, are urging authorities not to let the effort go to waste. They warn that unless the work is resumed quickly, the project risks being forgotten like past initiatives, leaving the lake and its potential untapped.

–IANS

