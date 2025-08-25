Monday, August 25, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

BJP accuses Assam Nagarik Samaj of conspiring against indigenous people

Guwahati, Aug 25: The ruling BJP in Assam has accused the Assam Nagarik Samaj, a civil society organisation, of conspiring against the indigenous people of the state, while “nurturing a deep sympathy towards Bangladeshi infiltrators.”

“The anti-Assam remarks made at the citizens’ convention organised by Assam Nagarik Samaj here have been condemned unanimously by people from all walks of life in the state,’ party chief spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay said while addressing mediapersons here on Monday.

“Infact, a section of Congress leaders and Left-leaning intellectuals are actively working to destabilise Assam’s peace and to rehabilitate foreign nationals on Assam’s soil. While enjoying Assam’s resources, Assam Nagarik Samaj is conspiring against the indigenous people of Assam, nurturing a deep sympathy towards Bangladeshi infiltrators, which has given birth to modern-day traitors. With the patronage of Congress, certain individuals have risen with the sole intent of disturbing peace and harmony in Assam,” Upadhyay said.

The state BJP spokesperson further alleged that former UPA government advisor Prashant Bhushan; former member of the National Human Rights Commission core committee under Congress, Harsh Mander; former member of Planning Commission Syeda Hameed; and former CEO of Prasar Bharati during the Congress regime Jawhar Sircar have all issued threats that endanger the very existence of indigenous people in Assam.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of an event here on Sunday, Hameed, who is an activist, had stirred a hornet’s nest by saying that “Bangladeshis are human beings and therefore can live in Assam.”

“Syeda Hameed had yesterday openly opposed eviction of Bangladeshi infiltrators, thereby exposing how illegal encroachment flourished under Congress rule for over 70 years,’ Upadhyay said.

“Besides, even after rehabilitation in other places, the evicted individuals have dared to write to the Election Commission demanding voting rights in their old settlements — a dangerous act which clearly shows a deliberate conspiracy to capture indigenous lands and paralyse the indigenous people, both economically and politically,” he added.
Previous article
Use of pen drives on official devices banned in J&K
Next article
People in border areas provided ‘full support’ to forces during Op Sindoor: Rajnath Singh
