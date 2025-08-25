Monday, August 25, 2025
People in border areas provided ‘full support’ to forces during Op Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

By: Agencies

Date:

Jodhpur, Aug 25:  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the people residing in the border areas provided their “full support” to the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor, highlighting that national security is a responsibility of every citizen in the country.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Defence and Sports Academy in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, Singh emphasised that the country can face any difficulty and become stronger if citizens, especially the youth, remain aware and dedicated towards their duties, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

“People in border areas provided full support to the Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor, which is a testament to the fact that the security of the nation is not just the responsibility of the Government or the military, but of every citizen,” said the Defence Minister He also commended the “zeal and determination” demonstrated by the youth during Operation Sindoor, when the Indian armed forces gave a befitting reply to the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam and achieved the set goals with precision.

The Indian armed forces executed Operation Sindoor in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, where Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 innocent and unarmed tourists after inquiring about their religion.

The Indian forces dismantled nine high-value terror targets during this operation and killed over 100 terrorists. Stressing that India does not discriminate based on caste and religion, Rajnath Singh stated that while the terrorists killed innocent people in Pahalgam on the basis of their “dharma”, the Indian armed forces destroyed those who provided shelter to terrorists based on their “karma”.

He described the operation as the “identity of New India.” Underscoring the importance of initiatives such as the Defence and Sports Academy, Singh asserted that the amalgamation of defence, education and sports is crucial to building a secure and strong nation. “Education provides knowledge while defence ensures security. Qualities like perseverance, discipline, patience and determination are as important to a soldier as they are to a sportsperson. Students who are products of this confluence of defence, education and sports can make the country proud both at national and international levels,” he said, encouraging the citizens to build a nation which is at the “forefront of the world in knowledge, culture and power.

” While the Defence Minister noted the vital contribution of the soldiers, hailing from Rajasthan, in protecting the country, he also pointed out that the region is not producing officers in the same proportion as jawans. He also urged the youth of the state to join the armed forces as officers and contribute to further bolstering national security.

IANS

