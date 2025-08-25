Monday, August 25, 2025
Mirabai Chanu wins gold at Commonwealth Weightlifting C’ships

Ahmedabad, Aug 25:  Olympic medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu marked a golden return to action as she won the gold medal in the women’s 48 kg category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships on Monday.

Competing for the first time since her fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympics last year, former world champion Mirabai Chanu lifted 84kg in snatch and 109kg in clean and jerk for a total lift of 193kg for a top spot on the podium.

Following the International Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) revised weight categories, which saw Mirabai’s pet division of 49kg scrapped, the Indian weightlifter competed in 48kg at the championships. This is Mirabai Chanu’s fifth medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

She has previously won gold medals in the 2013, 2017, and 2019 editions and a silver in 2015. The weightlifting tournament is also a qualifying event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with the winners of each senior category securing a berth to next year’s showpiece.

Around 300 athletes from 31 countries are competing in the tournament, and Mirabai Chanu is spearheading India’s 16-member senior contingent, which includes eight men and as many women.

There are also four reserves – one man and three women. There will also be competitions for junior and youth lifters, with India taking part across categories. Earlier, Preetismita Bhoi opened India’s account by clinching the gold medal in the women’s 44 kg category.

She lifted 63kg in snatch and 87 kg in clean and jerk (C&amp;J) for an aggregate lift of 150kg, setting a new Youth Commonwealth Record in C&amp;J &amp; Total. In the men’s division, Dharmajyoti lifted a total of 224 Kg (97 snatch and 127 clean and jerk) to clinch the gold in the 56 Kg division. In the process, he also broke the Commonwealth Youth record in C&amp;J and total.

BJP emerging as ‘first choice’ in BTC polls: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
