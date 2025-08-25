Monday, August 25, 2025
BJP emerging as ‘first choice’ in BTC polls: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

By: Agencies

Guwahati, Aug 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asserted that the people of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) are rallying behind the BJP in the run-up to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, preferring a national party over regional outfits for better coordination between Kokrajhar, Dispur and Delhi.

“BJP remains the number one choice in BTC, except for areas around Parbatjhora and Srirampur. I have visited all constituencies, and it is clear that the people want a national party this time. They believe this will ensure effective cooperation between Delhi, Dispur and Kokrajhar. Regional parties have had their chance many times. Now, the people of BTC want a change, and they want the BJP,” Sarma told reporters in Kokrajhar.

The Chief Minister, who has been spearheading the BJP’s campaign in the area, said the party has already held rallies across 36 Council constituencies and is finalising its seat strategy. “BJP has decided which seats it will contest. Once the dates are announced, the party will release its list of candidates. We are confident of our position in Bodoland,” he asserted.

Responding to questions about the Village Council Development Committee (VCDC), the Assam Chief Minister said the matter will be decided by the next BTC government. “Whether VCDC should be scrapped or not will be decided only by the government that forms here. BJP is not the enemy of anyone,” he added.

CM Sarma’s remarks underscore the BJP’s bid to strengthen its base in the politically sensitive BTR, where regional parties such as the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) have traditionally dominated.

By projecting itself as the only party capable of ensuring seamless governance between the Centre, the state and the BTC, the BJP is seeking to widen its appeal and position itself as the frontrunner in the council polls.

