AGP delegation calls on Meghalaya CM in Shillong

GUWAHATI, Aug. 26: Assam minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora recalled the friendship shared by Assam and Meghalaya, terming it as a bond rooted in shared history, culture and people-to-people contacts.

“Assam and Meghalaya share a unique bond of friendship that goes back several decades, rooted in our shared history, culture, traditions and people-to-people ties. The AGP and NPP too enjoy a relationship of mutual respect and understanding, built on the vision of strengthening regional identity and aspirations,” Bora stated on his X social media platform.

The AGP chief had led a party delegation to pay a courtesy call on National People’s Party (NPP) president and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma in Shillong on Monday evening.

AGP working president and Assam minister Keshab Mahanta; senior AGP leader and Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury; AGP general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya and senior NPP leader James Sangma were also present at the meeting.

“We in the AGP deeply value honourable Meghalaya chief minister Shri Sangma ji’s goodwill towards Assam and its people. His sincere efforts in fostering unity, cooperation, and harmony between our two neighbouring states deserve special appreciation,” Bora stated.

“On this occasion, we extended a cordial invitation to him and the NPP leadership to join us in Guwahati on October 14 for the AGP Foundation Day celebrations,” the AGP leader stated.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Shri Sangma ji, Meghalaya has been witnessing remarkable progress, peace, and prosperity. On behalf of the AGP, I conveyed our heartfelt wishes for his continued success in steering Meghalaya towards even greater heights, and also wished him good health, happiness and long years of dedicated public service.