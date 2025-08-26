Tuesday, August 26, 2025
NATIONAL

Security forces nab 3 Manipur militants

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

GUWAHATI, Aug. 26: Security forces in Manipur have intensified intelligence-based combing and search operations against individuals engaged in extortion and criminal activities in the state, and arrested at least three active militants over the past couple of days.

Besides, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during the operations.

“On Monday, an active cadre of KCP(MFL), identified as Thongam Indrajit Meltel (33) of Takhel Mamang Leikai under Lamlai police station in  Imphal East district was arrested from the locality of his residence,” an official statement informed.

On Sunday, two cadres, one belonging to the PLA and the other associated with the KCP (PWG) from separate districts.

“An active cadre of PLA, identified as Phanjoubam Ramanada Singh alias Tiger Panamba (23) of Andro Kharam Leikai from Huikap Makha Leikai under Andro police station in Imphal East district was arrested on Sunday,” the statement said.

On the same day, an active cadre of KCP (PWG), identified as Oinam Somenchandra Singh (41) alias Macha alias Langamba Moirangjao, was arrested from Taothong Khunou under Lamsang police station in Imphal West district.

“He was involved in extortion and collection of extortion money from shops and the general public in the valley area. One pistol along with a magazine was recovered from his possession,” it said.

