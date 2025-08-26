Tuesday, August 26, 2025
India, Japan to reaffirm commitment to stable Indo-Pacific region during PM Modi’s Aug 29 visit

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Aug 26:  India and Japan will reaffirm their shared commitment to peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Japan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday.

PM Modi will travel to Japan from August 29-30 to take part in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba. Briefing the media on the Prime Minister’s visits to Japan and China, Misri said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on an official visit to Japan on the evening of August 28.

He will be in Japan from August 29-30 to hold the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with the Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba. This is a significant visit for several reasons. It’s Prime Minister Modi’s first annual summit with Prime Minister Ishiba.”

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this will be Prime Minister Modi’s eighth visit to Japan and the first standalone summit with Ishiba. “The annual summit between India and Japan represents the highest-level dialogue mechanism that exists between the two countries, and it drives the agenda of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership,” Misri said.

He added that PM Modi has previously met Ishiba on the sidelines of the ASEAN and G7 Summits. “India and Japan are two countries that share values, trust and strategic outlook on several issues. They are two of Asia’s leading democracies and among the top five world economies.

Our bilateral relations have expanded steadily in scope and ambition over the last decade and today comprise trade and investment, defence and security, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as discuss issues of regional and global importance,” Misri noted.

He also mentioned that the 15th summit will provide India and Japan with the opportunity to conduct a thorough review of their bilateral relations. They will assess the progress made in various areas over the past few years and share perspectives on important regional and global issues.

Highlighting another important aspect, Misri said, “In recent years, engagement between Indian states and Japanese prefectures has intensified, and this aspect will also be a focus during the visit. Overall, the visit will consolidate our long-standing friendship, open fresh avenues of cooperation and reaffirm our shared commitment to peace, prosperity and stability in our shared Indo-Pacific region and beyond.” Following his Japan trip, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

IANS

