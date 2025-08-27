Assam Cabinet approves SOP for inter-faith transfer of land

Guwahati, Aug. 27: The Assam Cabinet has approved a standard operating procedure (SoP) for land transfer between persons from different religions.

“The SOP has been approved to streamline the procedure for granting permission in cases of inter-religious transfer of immovable property, with the aim of ensuring more efficient processing and expeditious disposal of such proposals,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday.

“All applications for land transfer of this nature will be submitted to the government, which would exercise scrutiny over each case. The concerned district commissioner would forward the proposal to the revenue department,” Sarma said.

“The designated nodal officer within the revenue department would then transmit it to the Special Branch of Assam Police. The Special Branch would examine the proposal to identify any elements of fraud, coercion, or illegality, to verify the source of funds used for the purchase, assess potential implications for social cohesion, and safeguard national security. Thereafter, the proposal will be returned to the government, with the DC taking the final decision,” he said.

The same procedure would be followed when NGOs from outside Assam seek to acquire land in the state for the establishment of educational or health institutions. Local NGOs, however, would not be subject to this process.

On the other hand, the state Cabinet has approved the customised incentives under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019 (as amended) to four proposals.

“Premier Cryogenics Limited has proposed an investment of Rs 125 crore for setting up a high-purity semiconductor-grade gas manufacturing plant at Jagiroad, which is expected to generate employment for 200 people,” the chief minister said.

“On the other hand, Jonali Construction Private Limited is investing Rs 182.17 crore in tourism and hospitality services related to the Marriott Resort and SPA (special plan assistance) project, with the potential to create 204 jobs,” he said.

Besides, he said that Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited has put forward a proposal for a hospital project with an investment of Rs 302.65 crore while Ambuja Neotia Hotel Ventures Limited has proposed a hotel project with an investment of Rs 360 crore.

“These projects represent an investment of Rs 969 crore and are likely to create 2,704 employment opportunities,” the chief minister said.

PM visit rescheduled

Sarma further informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, in connection with the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika, has been rescheduled to September 13-14, 2025.

“The celebration in Assam will nevertheless be held on September 8, while the Prime Minister will commemorate the occasion on September 13,” he added.