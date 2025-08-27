Thursday, August 28, 2025
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Mukul condemns MDA on GHADC crisis, medical college

Tura, Aug 27: Opposition leader in the TMC Dr Mukul Sangma recently came down heavily on the NPP led MDA government for its failure to resolve the GHADC salary crisis as well as other pressing issues plaguing the Garo Hills region, in a public rally held at Purakhasia in West Garo Hills.

Dr Sangma, who led the public rally, criticized Chief minister Conrad Sangma for the ongoing GHADC crisis. Referring to the release of the Special Assistance Package of Rs 100.71 crore from the centre to the GHADC during his tenure as the Chief Minister, Dr Sangma said that the present MDA government had failed to secure further assistance, largely because they have not submitted the necessary utilization certificate to the Union Government.

Informing that the case on the alleged corruption, mismanagement, and misappropriation of the said Rs 100.71 crore fund is still pending in the Lokayukta, he called for the case to be fast-tracked to ensure accountability and enable the state to secure more funds for the GHADC.

Highlighting that his government already passed the State Finance Commission Act 2012 during his tenure as the Chief Minister, he claimed that the present government failed to implement it or form the necessary committee to enable it to receive funds. He explained that once the Act is properly implemented, it would enable the GHADC to receive funds from the Consolidated Fund of the Union Government, as per the provisions of the Union Finance Commission.

Dr. Sangma, while highlighting the importance of the Tripartite Agreed Text Settlement with the ANVC and ANVC-B, expressed serious concern that the agreement has not implemented or fulfilled it to this day. On the issue of the Tura Medical College, Dr. Sangma expressed alarm at the government’s move to opt for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for its operation and management.

The rally concluded with a strong call for the MDA government to take immediate action to resolve the GHADC crisis and to prioritise the welfare of the people of Garo Hills.

Group opposes alleged illegal recruitment of resource persons
Assam Cabinet approves SOP for inter-faith transfer of land
