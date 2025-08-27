Thursday, August 28, 2025
Assam CM rules out FIR against activist Syeda Hameed

By: Agencies

Guwahati, Aug 27: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday made it clear that the state government has no plans to register an FIR against activist and former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed, whose recent remarks on Bangladeshi migrants have triggered a political storm in the state.

Addressing reporters here, Sarma said that filing a case against Hameed would serve little purpose and might even help her attract attention and resources. “I think we should not file any FIR because if I file an FIR, she will collect contributions from different parts of the country to fight the case. She will only be enriched. So, as of now, I am not thinking of any FIR,” the Chief Minister said.

Hameed, while speaking at an event recently, courted controversy by suggesting that Bangladeshis should have the right to live in Assam, a remark that drew sharp criticism from several quarters in the state. The Chief Minister, however, maintained that while the government will not initiate legal action against her at present, she would not be allowed to go unchecked if she visits Assam again.

“If she wants to come back to Assam, she will be handled with due respect, but in accordance with the law and in keeping with our traditions,” Sarma said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to tackling illegal immigration, Sarma pointed out that enforcement measures remain ongoing. “In the past week alone, 26 Bangladeshi nationals were pushed back,” he noted, adding that Assam has always been vigilant in safeguarding its borders from infiltration.

The controversy around Hameed’s remarks has coincided with heightened operations against illegal migrants in the state. Sarma underlined that the issue of foreign nationals settling in Assam has long been a matter of concern for the people, and his government would continue to act firmly to protect the state’s identity and security. “Assam has a history of resistance against illegal immigration, and we will uphold that legacy,” he asserted.

IANS

