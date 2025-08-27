Thursday, August 28, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India, Zimbabwe can script next chapter of South-South cooperation: Zimbabwe VP

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 27: India and Zimbabwe together can write the “next great chapter of South-South cooperation,” showing the world how partnerships among developing nations can power innovation, industrial growth, and a fairer global economy, H.E. Gen. (Retd) Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga, Vice President of Zimbabwe said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the “CII India-Africa Business Conclave 2025” here, themed ‘Synergies towards Co-Creating a Shared Future’, Dr Chiwenga underlined that Africa offers not just natural resources, but also vibrant markets, talent, and innovation.

“Africa is home to one of the fastest-growing populations and the youngest minds. By 2050, with over 2.5 billion people, it will drive consumer demand, industrialisation, and infrastructure development on an unprecedented scale,” he said.

Highlighting Zimbabwe’s ambitions to achieve upper middle-income status by 2030, he invited Indian companies to explore opportunities in lithium mining for electric vehicles, agriculture and food processing, pharmaceuticals, ICT, and infrastructure.

He stressed that Zimbabwe’s youthful workforce, strategic reforms, and special economic zones make it a competitive investment destination. Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, reaffirmed India’s commitment to Africa’s digital transformation, energy transition, and capacity building.

“Today, we have not only created a vibrant, development cooperation together, but also committed to shaping a brighter future for generations to come. Our shared emphasis on trust and transparency make India and Africa natural partners,” he said.

CII President Rajiv Memani added that India-Africa ties go beyond trade, positioning both as champions of the Global South. Industry leaders including Sudarshan Venu of TVS Motor Company and Saurav Chatterjee of CARE Ratings Africa emphasised opportunities in mobility, SME financing, and the creation of an African credit rating agency.

Morocco’s Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy Transition, Mohamed Ouhmed, called for deeper India-Africa collaboration in renewable energy, regional integration, and local technology adaptation.

This year’s Conclave is hosting over 1,600 delegates from 64 countries, including 17 non-African nations, reflecting the growing global interest in Indo-African collaboration.

IANS

Previous article
Assam CM rules out FIR against activist Syeda Hameed
Next article
World Championship: Sindhu storms into round of 16; Dhruv-Tanisha pair too progress
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam Cabinet approves SOP for inter-faith transfer of land

Guwahati, Aug. 27:  The Assam Cabinet has approved a standard operating procedure (SoP) for land transfer between persons from...
MEGHALAYA

Mukul condemns MDA on GHADC crisis, medical college

Tura, Aug 27: Opposition leader in the TMC Dr Mukul Sangma recently came down heavily on the NPP...
MEGHALAYA

Group opposes alleged illegal recruitment of resource persons

TURA, Aug 27: The ASPF based in Tura has opposed the recruitment of 3 non-tribals to the posts...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan’s institutions plagued by corruption, military key source of institutional rot: Report

Islamabad, Aug 27: Pakistan’s institutions are riddled with corruption, with the military standing out not only for its...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam Cabinet approves SOP for inter-faith transfer of land

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Aug. 27:  The Assam Cabinet has approved a standard...

Mukul condemns MDA on GHADC crisis, medical college

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 27: Opposition leader in the TMC Dr...

Group opposes alleged illegal recruitment of resource persons

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Aug 27: The ASPF based in Tura has...
Load more

Popular news

Assam Cabinet approves SOP for inter-faith transfer of land

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Aug. 27:  The Assam Cabinet has approved a standard...

Mukul condemns MDA on GHADC crisis, medical college

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 27: Opposition leader in the TMC Dr...

Group opposes alleged illegal recruitment of resource persons

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Aug 27: The ASPF based in Tura has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge