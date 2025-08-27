News Capsule

Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Bus tender

The state government has invited Notice Inviting Quotations (NIQ) for empanelment of authorized dealers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for supply of brand-new readymade buses under Chief Minister’s Regional Transport Scheme (CM-RTS) on as and when required basis for a period of two years. The categories of buses covered under this NIQ include Minibuses (Up to 20-seater) – Diesel; and Midi Buses (21-32-seater) – Diesel. The empanelled dealer would have to deliver the vehicles within 60 days from the date of issuance of the respective purchase order.

Mawhati school to get assistance of Rs 8 lakh
25-yr RI for man in POCSO case
