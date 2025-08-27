Wednesday, August 27, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

SpiceJet rolls out paperless boarding at Shillong airport

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 26: SpiceJet has rolled out a paperless boarding facility at Shillong Airport, becoming the first airline in India to issue boarding passes via WhatsApp at airport check-in counters.
The initiative aims to provide passengers with a faster, greener, and more seamless travel experience by eliminating the need for printed passes. Despite the growing adoption of web check-in and the Digi Yatra programme, Indian airports still issued more than nine million boarding passes in June 2025 alone, generating nearly six tonnes of carbon emissions.
SpiceJet said the new system will not only cut down waiting times but also help reduce this avoidable environmental impact. The airline also announced plans to expand the facility to other domestic airports in the near future.

Previous article
25-yr RI for man in POCSO case
Next article
Nearly 18% road spaces in Shillong encroached upon by illegal parking
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Bernard accuses CM of politically diverting GHADC salary protest

From Our Correspondent TURA, Aug 26: BJP leader and Tura MDC Bernard Marak on Tuesday claimed that the employees’...
MEGHALAYA

Mahila Cong seeks safeguards for schoolchildren from attacks

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 26: Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress (MPMC) president Joplyn Shylla has expressed deep concern over...
MEGHALAYA

Tura MDC calls tax ‘scam’ probe panel bias, seeks its annulment

From Our Correspondent TURA, Aug 26: A day after the Special Inquiry Committee (SIC) went to the media with...
MEGHALAYA

Saleng moves PM, HM for probe into Garobadha stadium project

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 26: Tura MP Saleng Sangma has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bernard accuses CM of politically diverting GHADC salary protest

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Aug 26: BJP leader and Tura...

Mahila Cong seeks safeguards for schoolchildren from attacks

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 26: Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress...

Tura MDC calls tax ‘scam’ probe panel bias, seeks its annulment

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Aug 26: A day after the...
Load more

Popular news

Bernard accuses CM of politically diverting GHADC salary protest

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Aug 26: BJP leader and Tura...

Mahila Cong seeks safeguards for schoolchildren from attacks

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 26: Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress...

Tura MDC calls tax ‘scam’ probe panel bias, seeks its annulment

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Aug 26: A day after the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge