SpiceJet rolls out paperless boarding at Shillong airport

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 26: SpiceJet has rolled out a paperless boarding facility at Shillong Airport, becoming the first airline in India to issue boarding passes via WhatsApp at airport check-in counters.

The initiative aims to provide passengers with a faster, greener, and more seamless travel experience by eliminating the need for printed passes. Despite the growing adoption of web check-in and the Digi Yatra programme, Indian airports still issued more than nine million boarding passes in June 2025 alone, generating nearly six tonnes of carbon emissions.

SpiceJet said the new system will not only cut down waiting times but also help reduce this avoidable environmental impact. The airline also announced plans to expand the facility to other domestic airports in the near future.