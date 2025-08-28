Thursday, August 28, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

RSS chief highlights conversion, illegal migration as causes of demographic imbalance

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 28: In a pointed address on Thursday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat identified religious conversions and illegal migration as primary factors contributing to India’s demographic imbalances.

Speaking at an event in the national capital, New Delhi, RSS chief Bhagwat emphasised the need for collective societal action alongside government efforts to address these issues, while advocating for employment opportunities to be prioritised for Indian citizens, including Muslims.

His remarks come amid ongoing debates on population dynamics and border security in India, where concerns over shifting demographics have fuelled political and social discussions.

The RSS, a prominent Hindu nationalist organisation founded in 1925, has long championed cultural unity and national integrity, often linking these to demographic stability. “Conversion and illegal migration are key reasons for demographic imbalance,” RSS chief Bhagwat stated, underscoring how these phenomena disrupt societal harmony.

He elaborated that unchecked conversions, particularly through inducements or coercion, erode cultural roots, while illegal inflows strain resources and alter community compositions in border regions like Assam, West Bengal, and parts of the Northeast.

Acknowledging the government’s initiatives, RSS chief Bhagwat noted, “The government is trying to curb illegal immigration, but society also needs to do its part.” He praised measures such as enhanced border fencing, stricter visa policies, and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in certain states, but stressed that these alone are insufficient.

“Society must remain vigilant and proactive,” he urged, calling for community-level awareness campaigns and reporting mechanisms to identify and prevent illegal settlements. On the economic front, Bhagwat advocated a nationalist approach to employment.

“We should not give jobs to illegal immigrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims,” he said. This inclusive phrasing highlights the RSS’s effort to frame the issue as one of citizenship rather than religion, potentially aiming to counter criticisms of communal bias.

IANS

Previous article
India appoints Dinesh Patnaik as next High Commissioner to Canada
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India appoints Dinesh Patnaik as next High Commissioner to Canada

New Delhi/Ottawa, Aug 28:  India on Thursday announced that Dinesh K. Patnaik, presently Ambassador to the Kingdom of...
MEGHALAYA

Assam minister pays homage to Garo leader Sonaram R Sangma

Guwahati, Aug. 28: Assam minister for welfare of plain tribes and backward classes, Ranoj Pegu paid homage to...
NATIONAL

Affront to 140 crore Indians: CM Yogi on ‘abusive’ slogans against PM Modi during ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ 

New Delhi, Aug 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday flayed the Mahagathbandhan (Cong-RJD-Left parties) alliance...
NATIONAL

‘Hadn’t taken time if RSS had been deciding everything’: Mohan Bhagwat on BJP Presidential elections

New Delhi, Aug 28:  Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday dismissed the perception that the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India appoints Dinesh Patnaik as next High Commissioner to Canada

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Ottawa, Aug 28:  India on Thursday announced that...

Assam minister pays homage to Garo leader Sonaram R Sangma

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Aug. 28: Assam minister for welfare of plain...

Affront to 140 crore Indians: CM Yogi on ‘abusive’ slogans against PM Modi during ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ 

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi...
Load more

Popular news

India appoints Dinesh Patnaik as next High Commissioner to Canada

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Ottawa, Aug 28:  India on Thursday announced that...

Assam minister pays homage to Garo leader Sonaram R Sangma

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Aug. 28: Assam minister for welfare of plain...

Affront to 140 crore Indians: CM Yogi on ‘abusive’ slogans against PM Modi during ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ 

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge