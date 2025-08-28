Thursday, August 28, 2025
Baloch human rights defender alleges Pakistan of indiscriminate aerial strikes

By: Agencies

Quetta, Aug 28: Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch on Thursday accused Pakistan of carrying out indiscriminate aerial bombardment in multiple regions of Balochistan, deploying both jets and attack helicopters.

“Despite Pakistan’s extensive military deployment, its troops have suffered severe setbacks and are unable to maintain positions within Balochistan’s territories. This is due to the unified resistance of the Baloch people, who stand firmly against occupation and acts of aggression.

In response to these losses, Pakistan has resorted to indiscriminate aerial bombardment across several regions of the Republic of Balochistan, deploying jet aircraft and attack helicopters,” Mir posted on X Citing credible reports, the right activist alleged that Pakistani forces used “prohibited weapons”, including “chemical and phosphorus munitions” in Balochistan, stating such actions constitute grave violations of international humanitarian law and pose a direct threat to the civilian population.

Mir urged the Indian Parliament to raise the issue of Balochistan, highlighting Pakistan’s blatant violation of human rights and aggression across the province, and the “use of prohibited weapons” against Baloch civilians. “At this critical juncture, the Baloch nation, despite its limited resources, remains determined to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We also urgently appeal to international institutions, governments, and global organisations to take immediate steps to halt Pakistan’s unlawful aggression.

Furthermore, we call for diplomatic, financial, and security assistance to strengthen Balochistan’s defence capabilities, in the same manner that Ukraine has received international support in its struggle for sovereignty,” he stated.

“Balochistan possesses vast mineral wealth, valued in the trillions of dollars, and is strategically positioned to become a vital hub for global trade and investment. By supporting our cause today, the international community will not only be defending the principles of freedom but will also secure a long-term economic, defense and commercial partner in Balochistan,” the human rights activist emphasised.

Mir asserted that fostering relations with Balochistan will contribute to peace and prosperity in the region, while, in contrast, continued support for Pakistan, whose actions align with extremism and destabilisation, will only perpetuate conflict, destruction, and insecurity. On behalf of the people of Balochistan, he called upon the global community to stand with the Baloch people in the defence of their sovereignty, safety, and the advancement of regional stability and peace.

IANS

RSS chief highlights conversion, illegal migration as causes of demographic imbalance
Ukrainian naval ship sunk in drone attack, says Russian Defence Ministry
