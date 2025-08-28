Thursday, August 28, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reasserts Hindu Rashtra vision

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 28:  At the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the national capital on Thursday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reaffirmed the Sangh’s long-held vision of India as a “Hindu Rashtra.”

He framed the concept as culturally inclusive and spiritually rooted, and insisted that the idea does not require official endorsement, as it has already been sanctified by sages and saints. “If not accepted, there will be loss,” he warned, suggesting that denial of India’s civilisational ethos could lead to societal fragmentation.

Bhagwat’s remarks come amid renewed debate over the RSS’s ideological positioning and its role in shaping national discourse. He was unequivocal in stating that the Hindu Rashtra envisioned by the Sangh is not antagonistic to any community.

“The RSS imagination of Hindu Rashtra is neither in opposition to anyone nor does it intend to leave out anyone,” he said, reiterating that the term “Hindu” reflects a cultural and civilizational identity rather than religious exclusivity. His speech built on recent assertions that all inhabitants of Akhand Bharat – an expansive civilizational geography stretching beyond present-day India – share the same DNA for over 40,000 years.

“Everyone in Akhand Bharat is a Hindu,” Bhagwat declared, positioning the identity as a unifying force rooted in shared traditions and values. “Hindu Rashtra does not mean excluding anyone,” he added, pushing back against interpretations that cast the concept as divisive. “It is not ‘Hindu versus others.’ It is an egalitarian framework that includes all who share in the cultural ethos of this land.”

He urged listeners to separate the idea of Hindu Rashtra from political rhetoric, arguing that it must be understood through the lens of history, spirituality, and social harmony. The RSS chief also addressed demographic concerns, identifying religious conversion and illegal migration as factors contributing to what he termed a “demographic imbalance.” While acknowledging government efforts to curb illegal immigration, Bhagwat called for greater societal vigilance.

“The government is trying to curb illegal immigration, but society also needs to do its part,” he said. In a notable clarification, Bhagwat emphasised that his call for prioritising jobs for Indian citizens includes Muslims. “We should not give jobs to illegal immigrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims,” he said, underscoring the inclusive thrust of his message while maintaining a firm stance on national integrity.

The centenary celebrations mark a significant moment for the RSS, which has evolved from a cadre-based cultural organisation into a powerful ideological force with deep influence across India’s political and social landscape.

Bhagwat’s address, delivered to a packed audience of swayamsevaks, scholars, and dignitaries, was both a reaffirmation of foundational principles and a strategic articulation of the Sangh’s contemporary relevance.

As the RSS enters its second century, Bhagwat’s speech signals a continued emphasis on cultural nationalism, social cohesion, and vigilant citizenship – an ideological triad that will likely shape its engagement with India’s evolving polity.

IANS

Previous article
Ukrainian naval ship sunk in drone attack, says Russian Defence Ministry
Next article
India’s textile sector gets booster shot with import duty exemption on cotton
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati for 2-day visit

GUWAHATI, Aug. 28: Union home minister Amit Shah arrived here on Thursday evening and chaired a core committee...
Economy

India’s textile sector gets booster shot with import duty exemption on cotton

New Delhi, Aug 28: India’s textile industry, the country’s second-largest employment provider, requires stable access to high-quality cotton....
INTERNATIONAL

Ukrainian naval ship sunk in drone attack, says Russian Defence Ministry

Moscow, Aug 28: Ukrainian Navy's reconnaissance ship Simferopol, which was reportedly the largest ship commissioned by the country...
INTERNATIONAL

Baloch human rights defender alleges Pakistan of indiscriminate aerial strikes

Quetta, Aug 28: Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch on Thursday accused Pakistan of carrying out...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati for 2-day visit

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Aug. 28: Union home minister Amit Shah arrived...

India’s textile sector gets booster shot with import duty exemption on cotton

Economy 0
New Delhi, Aug 28: India’s textile industry, the country’s...

Ukrainian naval ship sunk in drone attack, says Russian Defence Ministry

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Aug 28: Ukrainian Navy's reconnaissance ship Simferopol, which...
Load more

Popular news

Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati for 2-day visit

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Aug. 28: Union home minister Amit Shah arrived...

India’s textile sector gets booster shot with import duty exemption on cotton

Economy 0
New Delhi, Aug 28: India’s textile industry, the country’s...

Ukrainian naval ship sunk in drone attack, says Russian Defence Ministry

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Aug 28: Ukrainian Navy's reconnaissance ship Simferopol, which...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge