Thursday, August 28, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Ukrainian naval ship sunk in drone attack, says Russian Defence Ministry

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Moscow, Aug 28: Ukrainian Navy’s reconnaissance ship Simferopol, which was reportedly the largest ship commissioned by the country in over a decade, has been hit and sunk in a naval drone strike, the Russian Defence Ministry announced on Thursday.

The Laguna-class, medium-sized ship, designed for radio, electronic, radar, and optical reconnaissance, was struck in the delta of the River Danube, part of which is located in Ukraine’s Odessa Region, a Defence Ministry statement said, RT reported.

This was the first successful use of a sea drone to take out a Ukrainian Navy vessel, as per a TASS report citing a UAV expert, the RT added. Ukrainian authorities confirmed that the vessel has been hit. The attack killed one crew member and injured multiple others, the Kiev Independent wrote on Thursday, citing a Ukrainian Navy spokesperson.

“Efforts to address the aftermath of the attack are ongoing. The majority of the crew are safe, and the search for several missing sailors continues,” it cited the spokesperson as saying. The Simferopol was launched in 2019 and joined the Ukrainian Navy two years later.

According to the WarGonzo Telegram channel, the vessel was the largest ship that Kiev has managed to launch since 2014. Russia, in recent months, has moved to accelerate the production of naval drones, as well as other unmanned systems that have increasingly dominated the Ukraine conflict.

Russia also struck a major drone facility in Kiev with two missile strikes overnight, Ukrainian politician Igor Zinkevich claimed on Thursday, RT reported. The site was preparing to produce Turkish Bayraktar drones, he said.

IANS

Previous article
Baloch human rights defender alleges Pakistan of indiscriminate aerial strikes
Next article
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reasserts Hindu Rashtra vision
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati for 2-day visit

GUWAHATI, Aug. 28: Union home minister Amit Shah arrived here on Thursday evening and chaired a core committee...
Economy

India’s textile sector gets booster shot with import duty exemption on cotton

New Delhi, Aug 28: India’s textile industry, the country’s second-largest employment provider, requires stable access to high-quality cotton....
NATIONAL

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reasserts Hindu Rashtra vision

New Delhi, Aug 28:  At the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the national capital...
INTERNATIONAL

Baloch human rights defender alleges Pakistan of indiscriminate aerial strikes

Quetta, Aug 28: Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch on Thursday accused Pakistan of carrying out...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati for 2-day visit

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Aug. 28: Union home minister Amit Shah arrived...

India’s textile sector gets booster shot with import duty exemption on cotton

Economy 0
New Delhi, Aug 28: India’s textile industry, the country’s...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reasserts Hindu Rashtra vision

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 28:  At the centenary celebrations of...
Load more

Popular news

Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati for 2-day visit

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Aug. 28: Union home minister Amit Shah arrived...

India’s textile sector gets booster shot with import duty exemption on cotton

Economy 0
New Delhi, Aug 28: India’s textile industry, the country’s...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reasserts Hindu Rashtra vision

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 28:  At the centenary celebrations of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge