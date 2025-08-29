AC Milan already in crisis before crucial clash in Serie A

SERIE A PREVIEW

Rome, Aug 28: AC Milan’s problems have carried over from last season. Defending Serie A champion Napoli and 2023-24 winner Inter Milan confirmed themselves as the top contenders. Como could challenge the top teams.

Those were the verdicts from the opening round of Serie A.Here’s what to know entering the second round of the Italian league:

After losing at the San Siro to promoted Cremonese in its opener, Milan is under pressure to perform during a visit to Lecce on Friday. Returning coach Massimiliano Allegri has issues in attack with the Rossoneri so far unable to find a reliable solution at center forward amid potential deals on the transfer market that have fallen apart.

With Real Madrid product Nico Paz leading the way with a goal and an assist, Como comfortably beat Lazio in its opener. Now Como visits Bologna on Saturday to test itself against the Italian Cup champion. Coached by Cesc Fabregas, Como is owned by Indonesian tobacco billionaire brothers Roberto Budi Hartono and Michael Bambang Hartono and has spent 104 million euros ($121 million) in the current transfer market – the fifth most in the league.

Also on Saturday, Gian Piero Gasperini’s Roma visits promoted Pisa, which will host a Serie A match for the first time in 34 years. The Arena Garibaldi sits practically in the shadow of the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Juventus has been trying to offload Dusan Vlahovic and his 12 million euros ($14 million) salary – the highest in the league – before his contract expires after this season. Without much success, though, since Vlahovic has turned down every offer. Vlahovic scored in Juve’s opener, a 2-0 win over Parma, and if he puts in another solid performance at Genoa on Sunday, it could convince Juventus to keep him.

Inter struggled for alternatives in attack last season when Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram were unavailable.

Francesco Pio Esposito, a 20-year-old who could make his Serie A debut for Inter against Udinese on Sunday, is being touted as a future star. (AP)