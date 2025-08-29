Friday, August 29, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Barca, Madrid may lose players in transfer window

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

LALIGA PREVIEW

Barcelona, Aug 28: Real Madrid and Barcelona are used to luring players from other clubs.
The Spanish powerhouses face key support players possibly moving to the wealthier Premier League at the pending closure of the transfer market.
Brazil forward Rodrygo, who has scored clutch goals for Madrid to add to its Champions League title haul, is at the center of media speculation that he could be heading to Manchester City or another English club.
Chelsea is also reportedly after Barcelona midfield sparkplug Fermín López, while Marc Casadó could also be sold with Barcelona needing income.
Coach Hansi Flick has said he wants to keep both players, especially after Barcelona let starting central defender Íñigo Martínez go to Saudi Arabia. Catalan media say the club would consider an offer of only more than 60 million euros ($70 million) for Fermín if he asked to leave.The transfer window closes on Monday, just after the third round of the Spanish league this weekend.Barcelona and Madrid both seek a third win in as many games – along with Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao and surprising Getafe.
Barcelona visits Rayo Vallecano on Sunday after two away wins at Mallorca and Levante.
Will Fermín and Casadó, who made significant contributions to their domestic double last season, get minutes in the capital? Real Madrid hosts Mallorca on Saturday with Kylián Mbappé seeking to add to his three goals from their opening two wins over Osasuna and at Real Oviedo.
Xabi Alonso gave Rodrygo only his second start in eight games since he took over as Madrid’s coach this summer before the Club World Cup.Atletico Madrid is at Alaves also on Saturday. Atletico has taken only one point of six so far, making its worst start to the league in 14 seasons under coach Diego Simeone.Ferran Torres has two goals in as many games while playing as Barcelona’s central striker. Robert Lewandowski returned last round as a substitute after recovering from a thigh injury. (AP)

Previous article
AC Milan already in crisis before crucial clash in Serie A
Next article
Wolves sign Girona defender Ladislav Krejci
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Rising teen stars set stage for Arsenal-Liverpool clash

EPL PREVIEW London, Aug 28: A 15-year-old still on summer vacation from school won a penalty for Arsenal on...
SPORTS

Grimsby Town humiliate Man Utd in League Cup

Grimsby, Aug 28: Manchester United sank to a new low under Ruben Amorim by getting eliminated by fourth-tier...
SPORTS

Amorim slams own players after United’s exit in League Cup

Grimsby, Aug 28: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said his players “spoke for me really loud” after slumping...
SPORTS

Wolves sign Girona defender Ladislav Krejci

Wolverhampton, Aug 28: Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the loan signing of Girona defender Ladislav Krejci, who becomes the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rising teen stars set stage for Arsenal-Liverpool clash

SPORTS 0
EPL PREVIEW London, Aug 28: A 15-year-old still on summer...

Grimsby Town humiliate Man Utd in League Cup

SPORTS 0
Grimsby, Aug 28: Manchester United sank to a new...

Amorim slams own players after United’s exit in League Cup

SPORTS 0
Grimsby, Aug 28: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said...
Load more

Popular news

Rising teen stars set stage for Arsenal-Liverpool clash

SPORTS 0
EPL PREVIEW London, Aug 28: A 15-year-old still on summer...

Grimsby Town humiliate Man Utd in League Cup

SPORTS 0
Grimsby, Aug 28: Manchester United sank to a new...

Amorim slams own players after United’s exit in League Cup

SPORTS 0
Grimsby, Aug 28: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge