Barca, Madrid may lose players in transfer window

Barcelona, Aug 28: Real Madrid and Barcelona are used to luring players from other clubs.

The Spanish powerhouses face key support players possibly moving to the wealthier Premier League at the pending closure of the transfer market.

Brazil forward Rodrygo, who has scored clutch goals for Madrid to add to its Champions League title haul, is at the center of media speculation that he could be heading to Manchester City or another English club.

Chelsea is also reportedly after Barcelona midfield sparkplug Fermín López, while Marc Casadó could also be sold with Barcelona needing income.

Coach Hansi Flick has said he wants to keep both players, especially after Barcelona let starting central defender Íñigo Martínez go to Saudi Arabia. Catalan media say the club would consider an offer of only more than 60 million euros ($70 million) for Fermín if he asked to leave.The transfer window closes on Monday, just after the third round of the Spanish league this weekend.Barcelona and Madrid both seek a third win in as many games – along with Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao and surprising Getafe.

Barcelona visits Rayo Vallecano on Sunday after two away wins at Mallorca and Levante.

Will Fermín and Casadó, who made significant contributions to their domestic double last season, get minutes in the capital? Real Madrid hosts Mallorca on Saturday with Kylián Mbappé seeking to add to his three goals from their opening two wins over Osasuna and at Real Oviedo.

Xabi Alonso gave Rodrygo only his second start in eight games since he took over as Madrid’s coach this summer before the Club World Cup.Atletico Madrid is at Alaves also on Saturday. Atletico has taken only one point of six so far, making its worst start to the league in 14 seasons under coach Diego Simeone.Ferran Torres has two goals in as many games while playing as Barcelona’s central striker. Robert Lewandowski returned last round as a substitute after recovering from a thigh injury. (AP)