CM Sarma showcases BJP’s governance record, vows to defend Assam’s identity

Guwahati, Aug 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday showcased his government’s achievements and rolled out new welfare measures while launching a sharp political attack on the Congress and its allies at a massive Panchayat Representatives’ Conclave here.

Addressing over 21,000 elected panchayat members at Khanapara, Sarma described the BJP’s recent sweep in local body elections as a resounding endorsement of the party’s policies.

“Out of 397 panchayat seats, we secured 301. At the ward level, BJP won more than 21,900 seats. This is the people’s blessing on the BJP-led alliance,” he said. The Chief Minister announced a new scheme under which medical expenses of panchayat representatives and their families will be borne by the state government from January 1, 2026. Calling grassroots leaders “pillars of democracy”, CM Sarma said the measure will strengthen rural governance.

Reiterating the party’s ideological plank, Chief Minister Sarma said: “We are firm in our pledge to safeguard Assam’s jati, mati, bheti (community, land, and identity). This was our promise in 2016, and it continues to guide us.”

Listing cultural and developmental milestones under BJP rule, he cited UNESCO’s recognition of Charaideo Maidams as a World Heritage Site, classical language status for Assamese, and global promotion of Bihu, Jhumur dance and Vrindavani Vastra.

He also highlighted major infrastructure projects such as AIIMS, the upcoming IIM, and the proposed underwater tunnel across the Brahmaputra, alongside flagship welfare schemes like Orunodoi and entrepreneurship programmes for women and youth. Turning to politics, Sarma mounted a fierce attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Maulana Arshad Madani.

“Assam will once again raise Lachit’s hengdang (sword) against those who conspire against our land. Through Basundhara we are giving land rights to indigenous people, but not a single inch will go to outsiders,” he asserted.

Issuing a direct challenge, CM Sarma added: “Rahul Gandhi and Madani, if you have the courage, fight politically with the people of Assam. We will build an Assam where Bharat Mata ki Jai echoes, jobs are given without bribes, and our identity remains uncompromised.”

The conclave is being seen as the BJP’s first major mobilisation ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with Sarma positioning the party as both the custodian of development and the defender of Assamese identity.

